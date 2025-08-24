Netflix’s ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Leads With Estimated $18 Million Debut

Getty Images

Kpop Demon Hunters has taken the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated $18 million debut. The film, a sing-along version of a popular animated musical that has been available on Netflix for months, surpassed expectations and outperformed the horror/thriller Weapons, which earned $15.6 million in its third weekend for second place. Freakier Friday sequel held strong in its third weekend, earning $9.1 million. It has grossed $70 million domestically and $113 million globally to date. The Fantastic Four: First Steps remained in fourth place, bringing in $5.9 million in its fifth weekend. The Bad Guys 2 again took the fifth spot with $5.1 million. (Story URL)