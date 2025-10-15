Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Returns To Theaters For Halloween Sing-Along Events

Getty Images

Netflix is bringing KPop Demon Hunters back to movie theaters for Halloween sing-along screenings from October 31st through November 2nd. The animated fantasy follows a fictional Kpop girl group fighting demons with music. Major chains AMC, Regal and Cinemark will show the film, with costumes encouraged. This marks AMC’s first participation after skipping the initial release. The movie earned an estimated $18 million during its two-day theatrical run in late August. Since debuting on Netflix in June, it became the streamer’s most popular release ever. Three songs from the film remain on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. (Story URL)