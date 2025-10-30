New ‘Conjuring’ Prequel In Development After ‘Last Rites’ Breaks Box Office Records

Getty Images

Warner Bros. and New Line are developing another Conjuring movie following the massive success of The Conjuring: Last Rites, which earned a franchise-record $487 million globally. Short film director Rodrigue Huart is in talks to helm the prequel, with franchise writers Richard Naing and Ian Goldberg set to write the screenplay. The upcoming film will focus on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s early ghost-hunting years, likely requiring new actors to replace Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson after Last Rites concluded their story arc. Separately, HBO is developing a Conjuring television series. The Conjuring universe has generated $2.7 billion across nine films, making it the highest-grossing horror franchise in history. (Story URL)