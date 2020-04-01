New Jersey Dragged for Deploying Mike Sorrentino As Coronavirus Exemplar

PRPhotos.com

Really, he’s all ya got? Twitter was alternatively outraged and bemused over the New Jersey government’s decision to use Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino as an exemplar of good behavior during the coronavirus crisis.

The state shared Sorrentino’s sage words of advice on its official Twitter page. The state tweeted: “WE GOT A SITUATION. Listen to @ItstheSituation – we know Jersey loves to party but TAKE THIS SERIOUSLY. STAY HOME and #FlattenTheCurve. The comeback is always greater than the setback.”

In the post, Sorrentino said: “New Jersey is tough…We love to party and we love even harder. But the time for parties is over. In fact, some of us are prolonging this pandemic by not following simple guidelines.”

New Jersey, along with many other states, has issued an executive order prohibiting parties and social events; residents are told to only leave their homes when necessary.

Many critics noted Sorrentino’s stint in prison as a reason to not use him as an example for young people. “ANYONE BUT THIS DOOFUS! Come on @NJGov you can do better,” one tweet read. “I'm just not a big fan of taking advice from criminals. I'll stick with scientists and healthcare providers. We have REALLY good scientists and healthcare providers in NJ,” another added.