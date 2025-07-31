New Reality Dating Series Will Take Place Entirely At The U.S. Open

Getty Images

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and Fresh Tape Media have announced plans to film a reality dating series on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the upcoming 2023 US Open tournament. The series, titled Game, Set, Matchmaker, will follow a woman named Ilana Sedaka, described as “The Champion,” as she navigates a cast of potential partners including influencers, tennis superfans, and social personalities. The episodes will premiere on the official US Open YouTube channel, beginning on the first day of the tournament on August 24th and culminating with the women’s final. Sedaka expressed excitement about the unique opportunity, stating, “I’ve been going to the US Open since I was little, and it’s honestly one of the best sporting events in the world—so to be stepping into something this fun, flirty, and personal right in the middle of it is kind of surreal.” (Story URL)