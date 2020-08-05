New Witness Comes Forward Linking Prince Andrew With Accuser

PRPhotos.com

A new witness has come forward claiming she saw Prince Andrew with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged “sex slave,” Virginia Giuffre. Shukri Walker tells The Sun that she saw Andrew hanging out with Giuffre at a nightclub the same night she claimed they had sex together, in March of 2001. Andrew has denied the allegations, but the FBI reportedly would like to question him on the matter.

Andrew has stepped down from royal duties, per an agreement with his mother the Queen and his older brother and heir to the throne Prince Charles.

Walker contends: “I remember him dancing and chatting with the young girl.” Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with him after they left the London club, which was called Tramp.

Andrew has been under renewed pressure of late after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accused co-conspirator and a sort of madam in their sex slave empire.