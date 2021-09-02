Nia DaCosta, Director of New ‘Candyman’ Film, Makes History

A historic milestone has been reached by writer/director Nia DaCosta: she is the first Black female director to have a film debut in the #1 spot in the US box office with Candyman. DaCosta co-wrote the sequel to the original 1992 horror film with Jordan Peele, casting all Black leads and addressing elements of racism throughout the film. The movie is also the second highest-grossing three-day opening for a Black female director, right behind Ava DuVerney for A Wrinkle in Time. Candyman is currently in theaters.