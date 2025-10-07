Nicholas Hoult Cancels ‘X-Men’ Reunion Appearance Due To Knee Surgery

Getty Images

Nicholas Hoult withdrew from a planned X-Men reunion panel at New York Comic Con this weekend due to recent knee surgery. The 35-year-old actor was scheduled to join James McAvoy and Elliot Page on Sunday for the retrospective event. “Unfortunately, I had knee surgery a couple of weeks ago and I can’t walk or fly yet, so I’m not going to be able to make it,” Hoult said in a video message posted by the convention. He apologized to fans, saying “I was really looking forward to it, so I’m sorry.” Hoult previously revealed on the SmartLess podcast in July that he tore his ACL playing basketball but delayed surgery to complete press tours for Superman and continue filming How To Rob A Bank. The convention announced refunds for pre-purchased autographs and photo opportunities with the Beast actor. (Story URL)