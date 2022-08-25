Nick Cannon Announces Baby Number Nine With Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon is going to be a father … again! The Wild ‘N Out star took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 24th) to announce that he and model Brittany Bell are expecting their third child together—which will also be Cannon’s ninth.

The Drumline actor shared a video montage featuring him and Bell kissing and caressing one another during a maternity photoshoot. “Time Stopped and This Happened…,” he captioned the post.

The pair already share two children together: five-year-old Golden Sagon and 19-month-old Powerful Queen.

This news comes less than a month after Cannon welcomed his eighth child, Legendary Love, with model Bre Tiesi.