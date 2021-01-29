Home » Entertainment » Nick Cannon Gets Another Shot

Nick Cannon Gets Another Shot

Nick Cannon is getting another shot at a daytime talk show. The Masked Singer host’s show was set to premiere last September, but was put on ice after comments he made on a podcast about the ancient history of Black people and Jews were condemned as anti-Semitic.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement. “With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Cannon apologized and vowed to learn more about history after the comments were criticized. The uproar cost him a deal with MTV to produce and host Wild N Out, and his syndicated radio show.

He has spent time meeting with rabbis and Jewish leaders. In September, he started hosting his syndicated radio program again, and is expected to reach a deal on Wild N Out.

Nick Cannon will bow in the fall on Fox.

