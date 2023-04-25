Nick Cannon Provides Update On Jamie Foxx Following ‘Medical Complication’

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight recently, Nick Cannon shared how Jamie Foxx is doing after the Ray actor was hospitalized for a “medical complication” earlier this month.

"Man, I'm praying," Cannon said. "You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother."

The Wild ‘N Out star also revealed that he has “something special” planned for Foxx. "I know he's doing so much better because I'm actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor."

Cannon added, "I can't really say what it is, but it'll be out there soon. I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it's a beautiful thing. He's awake. They say he's alert, so, we love it."