Nick Cannon Responds To ‘Deadbeat Dad’ Criticism

Nick Cannon is saying his piece when it comes to being a father to 11 children with six different women. The Wild ‘N Out star spoke with The Los Angeles Times in an interview published Sunday (May 7th) about being designated a “deadbeat dad.”

“I’ve been villainized,” he told the outlet. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this ‘deadbeat dad’ title.”

Cannon added that what matters is how his kids feel when he’s around. “It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate,” he said.

