Nick Lachey Is Ordered To Attend Anger Management Classes Following Paparazzi Outburst

According to Page Six, Nick Lachey has been ordered to attend anger management classes and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for accosting paparazzo Jody Santos in March of 2022.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office told the outlet in a statement Tuesday (March 21st), “Mr. Lachey has not been charged with misdemeanor assault and battery. Instead he is participating in LADA’s Prefiling Diversion program, which was established in 2017.”

The statement continued, “As part of these conditions he must participate in anger management classes and attend Alcoholic Anonymous meetings. Successful completion of the Prefiling Diversion Program will result in no criminal charges being filed.”

Santos told the publication she was in her car photographing the Love is Blind host and his wife, Vanessa Lachey, after they left dinner on March 27th, 2022. “In all my years of photographing celebrities, no one has ever tried to hit me,” she said, adding that she rolled up her car window “as fast” as she “could.”

“He then started punching the window. I thought he was going to break his hand; that’s how hard he was hitting the glass,” she added. “I am surprised he didn’t shatter the window.”