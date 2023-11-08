Nico Santos, Zeke Smith, Abigail Breslin + More!

Getty Images

NICO SANTOS AND ZEKE SMITH ARE MARRIED: People reports that Superstar actor Nico Santos and Survivor alum Zeke Smith have officially tied the knot! The pair were married at the Parker Hotel on Saturday (November 4th) during Palm Springs Pride weekend. "For us, we've been together for almost six years. We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We're each other's emergency contacts. By all sorts of usual metrics we are married," Smith told the outlet ahead of the big day. "But actually having the ceremony, making it legal, it's about becoming a family. We're in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We're going to be the person that's there for the other one."

ABIGAIL BRESLIN PAYS TRIBUTE TO ‘MY SISTER’S KEEPER’ COSTAR EVAN ELLINGSON: Abigail Breslin took to Instagram on Monday (November 6th) to honor her late My Sister’s Keeper costar, Evan Ellingson. Ellingson died on Sunday (November 5th) at the age of 35. “Evan Ellingson was a kind, funny and extremely talented human being. He played my big brother in a film I did called My Sisters Keeper,” she wrote alongside a still from the film. “Evan was a genuinely thoughtful person who cared so much about turning in the best performance, which he accomplished … I didn’t keep in touch a lot with him after the film, but he always stayed in my mind as a wonderful and sweet soul, one I am grateful to have crossed paths with. My prayers and condolences are with his family at this difficult time.”

NICK CANNON COMMENTS ON BRE TIESI HOOKING UP WITH MICHAEL B. JORDAN: TMZ spoke with Nick Cannon at LAX on Monday (November 6th) about Bre Tiesi claiming on Selling Sunset that she’s “done that,” referring to Michael B. Jordan. The Wild ‘N Out star told the outlet that it was “way before” him and added, “Everybody got a past, right?” Cannon and Tiesi share a son named Legendary Love.

JENNIFER LOPEZ JOKINGLY TELLS BEN AFFLECK FANS TO ‘BACK UP:’ According to Page Six, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were out on the town Sunday (November 5th), leaving The Ivy restaurant in Los Angeles, when fans started cheering for the Gone Girl actor. “Woo! We love you!” they said. The Marry Me actor jokingly yelled, “Back up, b—ch!”

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE COMMENTS ON THE ‘INSANE YEAR’ HE’S HAD AMID DIVORCE FROM ADDISON TIMLIN: The Bear actor Jeremy Allen White opened up to GQ about how this year has been for him, after Californication actor Addison Timlin filed for divorce from him in May. “It’s been insane,” White said. “A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows.”