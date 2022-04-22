Nicolas Cage And His Wife Are Expecting A Girl

PRPhotos.com

Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting a baby girl.

The 58-year-old actor announced the big news on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday (April 21st). He told the American Idol alum, “Her name is going to be Lennon Augie, Augie after my father, he said referring to his late father, August Coppola, who died in 2009.

Cage added that they’ll call her Lenny for short.

The couple initially announced their pregnancy in January. Lenny will be the third child for Cage who is already father to two sons, 16-year-old Kal-El and 31-year-old Weston.