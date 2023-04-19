Nicolas Cage Ate Two Cockroaches On The Set Of ‘Vampire’s Kiss’

PRPhotos.com

Nicolas Cage’s time on the set of the 1988 film Vampire’s Kiss sounds like an episode of Fear Factor. In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the National Treasure actor said he ate two cockroaches while filming the movie.

"Oh yeah, I ate it twice, because the director did it just to prank me," Cage said, when the interviewer asked about a scene in which he eats the insect. “I ate cockroaches. I'll never do that again. I'm sorry I did it at all," he said.

Cage’s Renfield costar Nicholas Hoult also ate bugs on the set of their new film, but “the cockroaches I got to eat in this were caramel," Hoult commented. While Cage found Hoult eating potato bugs for Renfeild to be “terrifying,” the Face/Off actor added that a diet including insects could help fight world hunger.

"If you could get rid of your fear, your phobia of eating insects you could solve world starvation," he said. "High protein, no fat, excellent nutrients, abundance — they're everywhere. I mean, why not? But nope. Not gonna happen."