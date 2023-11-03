Home » Entertainment » Nicolas Cage Says AI Is A ‘Nightmare’

Nicolas Cage Says AI Is A ‘Nightmare’

Nicolas Cage is not a fan of artificial intelligence. The Renfield actor told Yahoo! recently that he finds the technology to be a “nightmare.”

“AI is a nightmare to me. It’s inhumane,” he said. “You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence.”

Cage also commented on his cameo in The Flash, saying that what he filmed was much different than what appeared onscreen. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider,” the City of Angels actor said.

“I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don’t think it was [created by] AI,” he added. “I know Tim [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there.”

