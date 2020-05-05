Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

Instructions: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. be prepared to drink plenty of water, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. this is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Message Summary: ...excessive heat warning remains in effect from 10 am to 8 pm mst wednesday...

* what...dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 102 to 108.

* where...western pima county, tohono o`odham nation, upper santa cruz river valley/altar valley, tucson metro area, south central pinal county, southeast pinal county and upper san pedro river valley.

* when...from 10 am to 8 pm mst wednesday.

* impacts...extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for much of the population, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.