Home » Entertainment » Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

Nicolas Cage Signs On To Play Tiger King’s Joe Exotic

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

There’s no such thing as perfect casting, but this seems pretty close. Nicolas Cage has signed on to star as Joe Exotic in an eight-episode series for CBS Television Studios.

Joe Exotic rose to insta-viral fame when Netflix’s Tiger King landed in March and became a breakout hit, reaching 34.3 million unique viewers in its first 10 days of availability. This will be Cage’s first TV role, and is based on a Texas Monthly story published in 2019 detailing how his built his now-famous zoo, and his intense feuds with Jeff Lowe and Carole Baskin, both of whom are also viral sensations now. 

On Twitter, users rejoiced, saying they “are so utterly here for it.”

Related Articles

Taika Waititi To Direct New Star Wars Film
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Come to Temporary Agreement as New Rumors of Him + Kelly Henderson Emerge
Yolanda Hadid, Ex Tyler Cameron Speak Out on Gigi Hadid Pregnancy
Keyshia Cole Speaks On Her Issues With Kehlani, Kehlani Responds
Beyonce Jumps On Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix
Alyssa Milano Changes Stance on Joe Biden as Assault Accuser Continues To Speak Out