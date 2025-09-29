Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Reportedly End Their 19-Year Marriage

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have ended their 19-year marriage, multiple media outlets reported Monday citing unnamed sources. The 58-year-old actress and 57-year-old musician began living separately during early summer, with Urban relocating from their Nashville family home to his own residence in the Tennessee city, according to TMZ. Reports indicate Kidman opposed the split and worked to preserve their union. The Australian-born entertainers first met at a Hollywood event in January 2005 and wed in Sydney the following June. They share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. (Story URL)