Nicole Kidman Was Once Told She Was ‘Too Tall’ To ‘Have A Career’ In Hollywood

On a recent episode of the Radio Times podcast, Nicole Kidman opened up about how her height has affected her career. The Bombshell actor, who is 5’ 11”, said she was once told she was “too tall” to “have a career” in Hollywood.

“I was called 'storky.' [People would say], ‘How’s the air up there?!’ … [Now I get], ‘You’re so much taller than I thought,' [and then] grappling with how high my heels should be," Kidman said, adding that she frets about wearing heels on the red carpet because she doesn’t want to feel like a “giraffe.”

The Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actor also revealed that she lied about her height for an audition in Annie. "I had to talk my way through the door, 'cause they were measuring you before you went in," she said. "I was mortified."