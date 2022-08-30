Home » Entertainment » Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Niecy Nash + More

Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev, Niecy Nash + More

NIKKI BELLA AND ARTEM CHIGVINTSEV ARE MARRIED: Total Bellas star Nikki Bella and Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev have tied the knot! Bella shared the news via Instagram on Monday (August 29th), writing, “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment.” People reports that the pair were married in Paris.

NIECY NASH CELEBRATES TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH JESSICA BETTS: Claws actress Niecy Nash posted to Instagram on Monday (August 29th) to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with musician Jessica Betts. “Happy Anniversary @jessicabettsmusic you are my everything 2 years down, forever to go! AND THEN THERE WERE 3! Our family just got bigger! Help us welcome our baby boy @michaeljaebetts,” Nash wrote. The pair welcomed a new member to their family—a sweet little dog named Michael who also has his own Instagram.

BRADLEY COOPER AND IRINA SHAYK ENJOY A VACATION TOGETHER: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have reunited for a beach vacation. The former couple split after four years together, and they share a five-year-old daughter, Lea, as well. In one photo shared from the getaway, Cooper can be seen shirtless alongside Shayk as they fill up a container of water for two pigs.

MINDY KALING TAKES DAUGHTER STARGAZING FOR HER BIRTHDAY: On Sunday (August 28th), Mindy Kaling posted a series of adorable photos to her Instagram showcasing her daughter Katherine‘s birthday party. “My four year old had the best night of her life at our star party + Saturn spotting at @griffithobservatory! We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night. Thank you @bjnovak for sharing your passion for astronomy and for @orionbearastronomy and @griffithobservatory for a spectacular night!” she captioned the post. In one photo, The Office actor B.J. Novak can be seen holding Katherine as she points towards the stars.

