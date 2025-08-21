‘Nip/Tuck’ Star Dylan Walsh And His Family Involved In Car Crash In New Jersey

Getty Images

Dylan Walsh, the actor best known for his role Nip/Tuck, was involved in a car accident in Rumson, New Jersey with his family. According to his representative, everyone is safe and “deeply grateful for the swift response for the quick response from local authorities and medical staff.” Walsh, 61, is the father of four children from three different marriages. The accident occurred when a Ford Explorer carrying five passengers crossed into another lane and struck two utility poles around 5 PM on Sunday. Two passengers were taken to the hospital. Walsh played Dr. Sean McNamara on Nip/Tuck for six seasons from 2003 to 2010 and has also appeared in other TV shows and films, including Superman & Lois, The Stepfather, and The Lake House. (EW)