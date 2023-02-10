Home » Entertainment » Noah Schnapp Shares Supportive Message From Grandfather

Noah Schnapp’s grandfather sent him a heartwarming message following his public coming-out on January 5th.

According to E! News, the Stranger Things star shared his grandfather’s text message in a now-deleted TikTok Wednesday (February 8th).

It read, “Hey noah I became aware today of your public announcement that you are gay. just want you to know that I love you the same and I'm happy for you to be open and to be yourself. Just be proud of who and what you are. Iris and I are supportive of your honestly and ability to express your true self! Love you to the moon and back.”

Schnapp told the world he was gay last month by posting a TikTok with the text, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.'

