‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Crown’ Win Big at 2021 Critics Choice Awards

On Sunday March 7th, Taye Digs hosted the 26th Annual Critics Choice Awards for the third year in a row, but this time around, things were quite different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show, broadcast on the CW from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, honored the best in film and television.

On the film side, Nomadland grabbed the biggies, including Best Picture and Best Director. On the TV side, The Crown won big, snagging Best Drama, Best Actor for Josh O’Conner, Best Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson and Best Actress for Emma Corrin.

The Crown and Ozark led the TV awards going in, with both earning six nominations. On the film side, Chadwick Boseman made history by nabbing two posthumous nominations in the same year for his roles in Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. (He won for Best Actor) Netflix‘s Mank and A24′s Minari led the film field going in, with 12 and 10 nominations each.

The show was a mix of on-site and virtual appearances, with presenters announcing winners live from the Barker Hanger.

Presenters included Kevin Bacon, Angela Bassett, Mayim Bialik, Orlando Bloom, Phoebe Dynevor, Morgan Freeman, Gal Gadot, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Chris Hemsworth, Tyler Hoechlin, Jameela Jamil, Leslie Jordan, Javicia Leslie, Eva Longoria, Chrissy Metz, Mads Mikkelsen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jared Padalecki, Ashley Park, Kyra Sedgwick, Yara Shahidi, Elizabeth Tulloch, Courtney B. Vance, John David Washington and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

In addition to TV and Film accolades, the Critics Choice awarded Zendaya honored with the SeeHer Award. Established in 2016, the award recognizes a woman who defies stereotypes and forges her own unique path.

The tradition of tie-breakers was continued. This year, Jerry Seinfeld and Michelle Buteau tied for Best Comedy Special. Last year, there was a tie for Best Talk Show between The Late Late Show with James Corden &Late Night with Seth Meyers and then for Best Song between “Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose & “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman. The year before, Lady Gaga and Glenn Close tied for Best Actress.

More than 350 members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association voted on prizes, as did members of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

FILM WINNERS:

BEST PICTURE: Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ACTOR: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS: Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon Studios)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros.)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Alan Kim – Minari (A24)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Chloé Zhao – Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Tenet (Warner Bros.)

BEST COMEDY: Palm Springs (Hulu and NEON)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Minari (A24)

BEST SONG: Speak Now – One Night in Miami (Amazon Studios)

BEST SCORE: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste – Soul (Disney)

TV WINNERS:

BEST DRAMA SERIES: The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Josh O’Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES: Gillian Anderson – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SERIES: Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES: The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Hamilton (Disney+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION: Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

BEST TALK SHOW: Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

BEST SHORT FORM SERIES: Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler