Nomadland Wins Three Oscars Including Best Picture

Nomadland won Best Picture at the Oscars last night (4-25) during the 93rd Academy Awards show.

Frances McDormand, who also starred in the film, won Best Actress. Praised and nominated for its cinematography, she asked that people – please watch the movie on a big screen. She also let out a howl at the end of her speech, in respect to Michael Wolf Snyder, the movie’s sound mixer who recently committed suicide. The film celebrated three awards in all, including Chloe Zhao’s win for Best Directing.

The film, Mank won for Best Cinematography.

As for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix opened the envelope and announced Anthony Hopkins as the winner for his role in The Father. Hopkins did not attend the event. At 83, he now becomes the oldest-ever acting Oscar winner.

What is sure to be the viral moment of the evening was when Glenn Close stood up to dance to “Da Butt” by E.U., a song from Spike Lee’s film, School Daze.

The show started with Regina King, the One Night in Miami director, strutting down the red carpet and onto the stage to get the show going. She explained how everyone in the audience was vaccinated and tested and that the show would run like a movie… “When the cameras were on, the masks would be off and when the cameras were off, the masks would be on.”

The ceremony was held at Union Station in Los Angeles and The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Some winners accepted from other locations.

HIGHLIGHTS

Laura Dern announced the winner for Best International Feature Film.

Brad Pitt announced Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Maria Bakalova blushed when he complimented her for her nomination.

Harrison Ford explained the importance of a movie editor and shared editorial notes from Blade Runner.

Reese Witherspoon announced the winner for Best Animated Short.

At the end of her acceptance speech, Frances McDormand said, “Give this one to our Wolf” and looked up and howled.

Halle Berry presented the Oscars for both – Production Design and Cinematography.

Glenn Close stood up from her table and proved she could dance to E.U.’s “Da Butt.”

Joaquin Phoenix presented for Actor in a Leading Role. Winner Anthony Hopkins for The Father was unable to attend.

Renee Zellweger presented for Actress in a Leading Role.

Some audience members accepted via zoom from the British Film Institute in London and other locations.

Bryan Cranston appeared from the Dolby Theatre to tell the history of the Humanitarian Award.

WINNERS

Best Picture: Nomadland – Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloe Zhao (producers)

Best Actress: Frances McDormand for Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Adapted Screenplay: The Father – Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller

Animated Short Film: If Anything Happens, I Love You – Will McCormack and Michael Govier

International Feature Film: Another Round – Denmark- Director, Thomas Vinterberg

Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster

Documentary Short Subject: Colette – Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard

Live Action Short Film: Two Distant Strangers – Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe

Animated Feature Film: Soul – Pete Doctor and Dana Murray

Directing: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

Original Song: Fight For You – from Judas and the Black Messiah – H.E.R., Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas

Makeup And Hairstyling: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Sergio Lopez Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson.

Cinematography: Erik Messerschmidt for Mank

Film Editing: Mikkele E. G. Nielsen – Sound of Metal

Production Design: Mank – Production design, Donald Graham Burt Set decoration, Jan Pascale

Sound: Sound Of Metal – Nicolas Becker, Jamie Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortes, and Philip Bladh

Original Score: Soul – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste

Costume Design: Ann Roth – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Humanitarian Award: Motion Picture Television Fund

Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award – Tyler Perry

BROADCAST SOUND

In clip one, Alice Dovard accepts for Documentary Short Subject for Colette.

["This award is a tribute, and this film is a tribute to women everywhere in the world of any ages, that… who are joining hands and fight for justice. Thank you. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:24 OC: . . .Thank you. Thank you.)

In clip two, Chloe Zhao accepts for Best Directing for Nomadland.

["I have always found goodness in the people I met. Everywhere I went in the world. So this is for anyone who has the faith and the courage to hold on to the goodness in themselves. And to hold on to the goodness in each other. No matter how difficult it is to do that. And this is for you, you inspire me to keep going. Thank you. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:29 OC: . . .Thank you. Thank you.)

In clip three, Daniel Kaluuya accepts for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the movie Judas and the Black Messiah.

["Thank you, God. Thank you, God. I can't be here without your guidance and protection. For my mom, thank you so much for pouring into me, you gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings."] SOUNDCUE (:18 OC: . . .your factory settings.)

In clip four, Director Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand accepts for Best Picture.

["All the people we met on the road. Thank you for teaching us the power of resilience and hope. And for reminding us what true kindness looks like. And now, I give you Fern. No, I'm not. I'm Fran. Please, watch our movie on the largest screen possible. And one day, very, very soon, take everyone you know into a theater, shoulder to shoulder. In that dark space. And watch every film that is represented here tonight.- we give this one to our wolf."] SOUNDCUE (:46 OC: . . .this one to our wolf.)

In clip five, Emerald Fennell accepts for Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman.

["Oh, my gosh. Oh, they said write a speech. And I didn't, because I just didn't think this would ever happen. I'm going to be in trouble with Steven soderbergh. I'm so sorry. I don't want him to be cross with me. Oh, my god, he's so heavy and so cold. I gonna put him down."] SOUNDCUE (:20 OC: . . .gonna put him down.)

In clip six, Frances McDormand accepts for Best Actress for her role in Nomadland.

["I have no words. My voice is in my sword. We know the sword is our work. And I like work. Thank you for knowing that. And thanks for this."] SOUNDCUE (:17 OC: . . .And thanks for this.)

In clip seven, Harrison Ford jokes about the movie Blade Runner while explaining the importance of editing.

["I want to share some notes, some editorial suggestions that were prepared after the screening of a movie I was in. Opening too choppy. Why is this voiceover track so terrible? He sounds drugged. Were they all on drugs? Deckard at the piano is interminable. Flashback dialogue confusing. Is he listening to a tape? Why do we need the third cut to the eggs? The synagogue music is awful on the street, we've got to use Vangelis. Up to Zhora's death, the movie is deadly dull. This movie gets worse every screening. That movie was called Blade Runner."] SOUNDCUE (1:15 OC: . . .was called Blade Runner.)

In clip eight, HER accepts for Original Song Fight For You from Judas and the Black Messiah.

["I did not expect to win this award. I am so, so, so, so grateful. Not only to win, but to be a part of such an important, important story. So thank you so much. Thank you to the academy. I've always wanted to say that. And of course my collaborators, the song wouldn't be what it was without them."] SOUNDCUE (:24 OC: . . .was without them.)

In clip nine, Joaquin Phoenix presents and accepts for Actor in a Leading Role.

["And the academy award for actor goes to… Anthony Hopkins, The Father. The Academy congratulates Anthony Hopkins and accepts the Oscar on his behalf. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:21 OC: . . .his behalf. Thank you.)

In clip ten, Pete Doctor accepts for Animated Feature Film for Soul.

["This film started as a love letter to jazz. We had no idea what jazz could teach us about life. Like a jazz musician, we can turn whatever happens into something of value and something of beauty. That was certainly true of our amazing cast, Jamie Foxx, Tina fey. Our brilliant collaborators, Trent and Atticus, Jean Batiste, this guy over there. It was just fantastic working with all of you guys."] SOUNDCUE (:31 OC: . . .all of you guys.)

In clip eleven, Thomas Vinterberg accepts for Denmark for International Feature Film.

["Wow. Thank you very much. Thanks to the academy. For voting on this film. This is beyond anything I could ever imagine, except this is something I've always imagined since I was 5 or something. I've been preparing speeches in train stations, at school, in the toilet. And here I am, it's real. It's amazing. Wow."] SOUNDCUE (:32 OC: . . .It's amazing. Wow.)

In clip twelve, Tyler Perry accepts for Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award.

["My mother taught me to refuse hate and refuse blanket judgment. In this time, with all of the internet and social media and algorithms that want us to think a certain way. The 24-hour news cycle. It's my hope that we teach our kids, refuse hate. Don't hate anybody. I refuse to hate someone because they're Mexican or because they are black or white. Or LBGTQ. I refuse to hate someone because they're a police officer or because they're Asian. I would hope we would refuse hit hate. And I want to take this humanitarian award and dedicate it to anyone who wants to stand in the middle. Because that's where healing, where conversation, where change happens. It happens in the middle. Anyone who wants to meet me in the middle to refuse hate and blanket judgment, this one is for you, too. God bless you, and I appreciate it, Academy. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (1:10 OC: . . .it, Academy. Thank you.)

In clip thirteen, Will McCormack and Michael Govier accept for Best Animated Short.

["We dedicate this film to all those who have lost loved ones to gun violence. We deserved better than to live in a country where more than 100 people die by gun violence every single day. We must and will do better. Thank you. Thank you."] SOUNDCUE (:20 OC: . . .Thank you. Thank you.)

In clip fourteen, Yuh Jung Youn accepts for Actress in a Supporting Role for Minari.

["Mr Brad Pitt, finally… Nice to meet you. Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa? It's an honor to meet you. As you know, I'm from Korea. And actually my name, most of you people call me…. and some of them call me… but tonight, you are all forgiven."] SOUNDCUE (:30 OC: . . .you are all forgiven.)

