Norman Reedus, Helena Christensen’s Son Pleads Not Guilty To Assault

Getty Images

Norman Reedus‘ son Mingus has been charged with reckless physical injury, aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment following a recent arrest, according to court records. Mingus, 25, pleaded not guilty to all counts. His attorney stated the misdemeanor charges “speak volumes” and claimed the judge’s decision to release Mingus on his own recognizance “amplifies the volume” of his innocence. This is not Mingus’ first arrest related to alleged assault. In 2021, he was accused of punching a woman in the face but argued he only “threw his arm out” in self-defense after being “swarmed.” Mingus pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in that case. Neither Reedus nor Mingus’ mother, Helena Christensen, have publicly addressed the latest arrest. Christensen previously praised her “incredible” bond with her son, whom she shares with ex-partner Reedus. (Story URL)