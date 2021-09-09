Home » Entertainment » North West Calls Out Kim Kardashian For Changing Her Voice During Her Live Videos

North West called out her mom Kim Kardashian during an Instagram Live video. While promoting subscription beauty mailer Boxy Charm, North asked her mom why she  "talks different" while filming videos for social media.

Kim responded, “For my videos? I don’t talk different, I am the same human being. Guys do you think I talk different when I talk about contour?”

Kourtney and Scott Disick's daughter Penelope replied “yeah."

Kim asks the girls how she talks about North imitated her voice. Kim responded, “Is that what I say, is that what I sound like?” 

North West calls out Kim Kardashian for changing her voice on her live videos :

