Home » Entertainment » Note From Chris Pratt’s Son Steals The Show In Pratt’s Shirtless Selfie

Note From Chris Pratt’s Son Steals The Show In Pratt’s Shirtless Selfie

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

On Monday (July 18th), Jurassic Park: Dominion star Chris Pratt posted a shirtless selfie to Instagram, showing off what appeared to be a fake wound on his chest. “Lookin cut,” he captioned the post.

Also featured in the mirror selfie was a yellow post-it note from Pratt’s nine-year-old son, Jack. “See ya at 8 ish,” the note read. The Parks and Recreation actor’s followers couldn’t get enough of it.

Pratt’s brother-in-law and his The Terminal List co-star Patrick Schwarzenegger commented, “See yah at 8 ish jackkkooo,” with laughing and crying emojis.

Related Articles

Miriam Margolyes Says Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Deliberately Farted’ In Her Face
NeNe Leakes Says She Is Still Friends With Most Of The ‘Housewives’ Despite Bravo Lawsuit
Prince Harry Recalls The Moment He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’
Woman Spotted In Italy With Johnny Depp Is Reportedly His French Teacher
Peter Dinklage, Quinta Brunson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert + More!
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Get Married In Las Vegas