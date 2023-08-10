Octavia Spencer Mourns The Loss Of Sandra Bullock’s ‘Soulmate’ Bryan Randall

PRPhotos.com

Sandra Bullock‘s friend and A Time to Kill costar Octavia Spencer took to Instagram on Tuesday (August 8th) to honor the Miss Congeniality actress’ longtime partner, Bryan Randall, following his death at the age of 57. Randall died last week after privately battling ALS for three years.

“My heart is broken for Sandy and Bryan. Sandy lost her soulmate and the world lost a talented, handsome, all around good guy! My prayers and condolences to their families. RIP Bryan Randall,” the Hidden Figures actress wrote.

Yellowstone star Josh Holloway also honored Randall on Instagram Tuesday (August 8th). Sharing a photo of himself catching fish with the late photographer, Holloway wrote, “My friend, my brother, my fishing buddy, I love you bro. Thank you for the good times. Rest in Peace.”