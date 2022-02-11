Home » Entertainment » Ohio Town Squahes Affordable Housing Project After Dave Chappelle Speaks Out

Dave Chappelle’s hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio scrapped a plan for an affordable housing development after the comedian spoke at a town hall meeting on Monday (Feb. 7th).

According to the Dayton Daily News, the town and Oberer Homes had worked together to produce a plan that would include duplexes and affordable housing along with single-family homes in a 53-acre area at the south edge of the town.

Chappelle lobbied against the project, and threatened to pull millions of dollars worth of investments from the village, which included a plan for a restaurant called “Firehouse Eatery” and a comedy club called “Live from YS.”

His rep Carla Simms told TMZ Thursday (Feb. 10th), “Dave Chappelle didn't kill affordable housing. Concerned residents and a responding Village Council 'killed' a half-baked plan which never actually offered affordable housing.”

According to the outlet, both Chappelle and the other residents don’t want their rural village turning into a bustling suburb.

