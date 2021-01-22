Olivia Jade Returns to YouTube

PRPhotos.com

Ready or not, Olivia Jade is back! Her mother Lori Loughlin has served her two months in prison, and her father Mossimo Giannulli is currently serving his five months behind bars … and after appearing on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, daughter Willow, and mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to explain her role in the college admission scandal, Olivia clearly feels that her virtual time in celeb jail is up.

The influencer teased her return on IG, with a shot of herself in a bikini crawling toward a Corona and her fans applauded her return. “Yasss finally queen!!!” one person wrote. “We are not worthy,” shared another. “I AM COUNTING DOWN THE MINUTES,” posted a third.

When the vlog went up, before going into her usual spiel, Olivia addressed the elephant in the room. Kind of.

Olivia said: “This is so crazy! Welcome back to my new YouTube channel. I hope you all had a great holiday season, I hope you’re preparing for the New Year, I hope you guys had an amazing New Year’s Eve. I am excited because I obviously haven’t filmed in a really long time. And um I am just grateful to be back on YouTube and I’m excited for you to watch this video. I wanted to film this little intro part just because I didn’t want for me to just restart the vlog and like not address anything. I obviously did my Red Table Talk interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say, or you’re like, why are you back, you can go watch that interview out, because I feel like I disclosed what I had to say there.”

On RTT, she admitted that she’s “the poster child of white privilege,” she blamed her ignorance on living in a bubble where massive financial donations to universities were considered normal. Her parents shelled out $500K in bribes to get her and her sister into University of Southern California.