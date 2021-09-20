Olivia Munn Debuts Baby Bump on IG

PRPhotos.com

Olivia Munn hit up social media on Friday for ad work for her new partnership with Petco that got overshadowed by her baby bump. Munn and her newish love John Mulaney confirmed they were expecting this month.

Last week, she told Access Daily, “I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There has been a really big mom tribe that comes up.”

Mulaney was the first to spill the beans during an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

“I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia and we’re having a baby together,” he revealed. “I was nervous when I was about to say the news … I’m gonna be a dad!”

He also opened up about his drug relapse, divorce from Anna Marie Tendler and rehab as well, and how Munn "held my hand through that hell."