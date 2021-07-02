Olivia Munn Says The Rumors About Her Relationship Are Incorrect

PRPhotos.com

Is it possible that Olivia Munn and John Mulaney aren’t really a couple?

The 40-year-old actress, who is rumored to be dating the comedian, told New Beauty about the speculation surrounding her relationship, “I think what's more surprising is how much is incorrect. There is so much attention on things that aren't the truth. And if you speak up and try to say the truth, you're accused of being messy or just not believed. I've gotten used to it, but it hasn't made it easier.”

Rumors about the two started swirling just days after Mulaney announced his separation from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler. They were spotted stepping out for lunch together for the first time on Saturday (June 26th).