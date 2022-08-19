Olivia Newton-John, Kenan Thompson, House of the Dragon + More!

‘GREASE’ WILL RETURN TO AMC THEATERS IN HONOR OF OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN: According to The Hollywood Reporter, AMC Theaters announced on Thursday (August 18th) that Grease will be playing at 135 of its theaters as a tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away last week. Tickets will cost $5, and $1 for each ticket sold will go to AMC’s charitable fund, AMC Cares. The proceeds will be donated to breast cancer research.

KENAN THOMPSON HINTS THERE MIGHT BE A ‘GOOD BURGER’ SEQUEL: Kenan Thompson hinted at a Good Burger sequel on Wednesday’s (August 17th) episode of The Tonight Show. Host Jimmy Fallon asked the Saturday Night Live star about an Instagram post he shared in July that celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1997 film. “Are you saying that Good Burger 2 is happening?” Fallon asked. Thompson replied, “I would like it to! We are working harder on it than ever, so it's about meeting the numbers, letting them numbers match up. 'Cause I need them numbers.”

WATCH THE FINAL TRAILER FOR ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON:’ Just ahead of its premiere on Sunday (August 21st), HBO released a final trailer for House of the Dragon. The Game of Thrones prequel promises that “Fire Will Reign.”

‘ABBOTT ELEMENTARY’ GETS SEASON TWO RELEASE DATE: Entertainment Tonight reports that on Thursday (August 18th), ABC dropped a teaser for the second season of Abbott Elementary and announced its release date. The hit comedy series is set to return on September 21st.