Olivia Wilde, Billy Porter, Kerry Washington + More!

OLIVIA WILDE ADDRESSES BACKLASH OVER TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE TWEET: According to Page Six, Olivia Wilde responded to the backlash she received recently for sharing a tweet written by Mrs. Davis actress Katja Herbers about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” the tweet read. The Don’t Worry Darling director told paparazzi that she “meant no harm” by sharing the tweet. “It’s obviously a comment on how much attention gets paid to stupid things,” Wilde added.

BILLY PORTER SHARES HIS PRONOUNS ON INTERNATIONAL PRONOUNS DAY: Billy Porter had some fun with International Pronouns Day on Wednesday (October 18th). The 80 for Brady actor shared a video to his Instagram clarifying that his pronouns are, “He/him, she/her, they/them,” and “that b—ch.” While eating a pepper, Porter followed this up with, “I’ve said it for years. You have any questions?” 

KERRY WASHINGTON WISHES JOE MORTON A HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Kerry Washington took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 18th) to wish Joe Morton, her onscreen father in Scandal, a happy birthday. Sharing photos of herself standing in-between Morton and her real-life father, Earl Washington, the Little Fires Everywhere actress wrote, “Happy birthday Papa Pope!!!!!! I'm grateful to call you my TV dad and forever friend. Your wisdom has been a guiding light for so many of us. May this special day be filled with love, laughter, and all the joy you bring to the world.” 

ARIANA MADIX DISCUSSES ‘SCANDOVAL:’ Ariana Madix opened up to Us Weekly in a cover story published on Wednesday (October 18th) about all things #Scandoval and how she feels about Tom Sandoval and Rachel Leviss now. “This situation made me realize that I can do hard things,” the Dancing with the Stars contestant said. “The worst-case scenario literally did happen, and I was OK. Like, look — you can handle what’s thrown at you.” When asked if her “feelings toward Tom or Rachel” have changed, the Vanderpump Rules star simply said, “No.”

