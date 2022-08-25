Olivia Wilde Comments On Being Served Custody Papers At CinemaCon

PRPhotos.com

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday (August 24th), Olivia Wilde spoke for the first time about getting served child custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis at CinemaCon in April.

Wilde was onstage promoting her new film Don’t Worry Darling, when she was handed a manila envelope that she thought was a script. However, it turned out that she had just been served. Sudeikis denied knowing when and where the child custody papers would be delivered.

“It was my workplace,” Wilde said to Variety. “In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

In addition to calling the act “vicious,” the Booksmart actress said, “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”