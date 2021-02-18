Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles To Jet to London With Kids?

PRPhotos.com

Time to meet the ex. Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are hopping the pond. The pair have been staying at Styles’ L.A. home since she moved out of her home with ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis, and now it seems Styles and Sudeikis may meet up.

Wilde and Styles will be bringing her children, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4, a source tells People, and will reunite him with Sudeikis, who is there filming Ted Lasso in the UK.

Wilde, 36, and Styles, 27, fell in love while filming Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and he starred in.