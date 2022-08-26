Olivia Wilde Shares Why She Fired Shia LaBeouf From ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

PRPhotos.com

Olivia Wilde has opened up about why she fired Shia LaBeouf from her film Don’t Worry Darling in a recent interview with Variety.

“I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions. He has a process that, in some ways, seems to require a combative energy, and I don't personally believe that is conducive to the best performances,” Wilde said.

The Booksmart actress added that she wanted to nurture a “safe” working environment. “I believe that creating a safe, trusting environment is the best way to get people to do their best work. Ultimately, my responsibility is to the production and to the cast to protect them. That was my job,” she said.

Months after the firing took place, LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs sued him for “relentless abuse,” including sexual battery.

“A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior. I find myself just really wishing him health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice,” Wilde told Variety.