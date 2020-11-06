Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darlin’ Production Paused for COVID

PRPhotos.com

A positive COVID-19 test has paused filming of Olivia Wilde‘s Don’t Worry Darling. Filming has been happening around L.A. before a member of the production tested positive.

The movie stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and Nick Kroll, with Wilde directing and starring. The film follows a housewife (Pugh) who discovers a distressing truth while living in an isolated community. Styles’ look for the film – shorter hair – has excited fans online. One fan wrote of a photo: “this is dunkirk harry but UPGRADED bc of the curls in top… im living.”