Oprah Buys Billboards Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Oprah Winfrey didn’t stop at ousting herself from the cover of O for the first time in 20 years for Breonna Taylor. Since that historic move, she bought 26 billboards around Taylor's home in Louisville, Kentucky pushing for justice. Taylor, as many will recall, was killed in her own home by police officers.

The sign urges residents to “demand that the police involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor be arrested and charged.” The billboard also includes the URL UntilFreedom.com, a social justice advocacy group that is focused on Taylor’s case.

A quote from the 66-year-old also appears: “If you turn a blind eye to racism, you become an accomplice to it.”

“We have to use whatever megaphone we have to cry for justice,” Winfrey said in an article in her magazine announcing the billboards. “And that is why Breonna Taylor is on the cover of O magazine. I cry for justice in her name. The September issue honors her and every other Black woman whose life has been taken too soon.”

Since the 26-year-old was killed, millions of Americans, including celebs, have taken to social media and have protested on the streets and demanded justice.

The FBI is still investigating the case and considering possible civil rights violations by the Louisville PD.