Oprah Reveals Her Cringiest Interview Moment

Oprah Winfrey revealed her most embarrassing interview moment on an episode of Literally! With Rob Lowe.

She told the Parks and Recreation alum that she was talking to Sally Field and felt a responsibility to ask the actress about Burt Reynolds, her Smokey and the Bandit co-star and former partner.

She asked, “Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?” The famous talk show host said, “even say now – I cringe to even think that I asked that question,” she added. “But I asked it because the producers were like, ‘You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask, that’s what everybody wants to know.”

Field, according to Winfrey, then “shut down” and the interviewer “could not get in again”.

