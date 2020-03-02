Oprah Takes A Tumble On Stage

PRPhotos.com

During the Los Angeles stop of her 2020 Vision speaker tour, Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage. The media mogul was ironically talking about balance and took a tumble on stage. She called out to the audience “wrong shoes” before getting up.

The reaction on social media was mixed, with some showing concern for O and others dragging her.

Oprah took to social media later in the day to address the incident, saying, “Sunday Reading and icing. Thank you all for your kind wishes. Yes I slipped on stage and I’m now a meme. But so grateful to be only a little sore. Turning the day into what @michelleobama calls #selfcareSunday.”