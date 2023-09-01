Oprah Winfrey And Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Create Maui Wildfire Relief Fund

PRPhotos.com

Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are teaming up to bring aid to the people of Maui, following the devastating wildfires that claimed the lives of at least 115 people. The pair announced the news in an Instagram video shared on Thursday (August 31st).

“People being able to have their own agency, being able to make decisions for themselves about what they need and what their family needs — that’s our goal,” the Color Purple actress said in the video. Winfrey and Johnson started the People’s Fund of Maui with $10 million of their own money, and together they said they are "here to ensure with 100% guarantee that your donations will go directly into the hands of Lahaina residents."

They added in the caption of the post: “Every adult resident who lives in the affected area and was displaced by the wildfires in Lahaina and Kula is eligible to receive $1200 per month to help them through this period of recovery. All you have to do is go to PeoplesFundofMaui.org to apply.”