Oprah Winfrey Cold Calls Texas Voters

PRPhotos.com
Oprah Winfrey is doing what she can to get out the vote. Her first grassroots outreach effort, launched with Beto O’Rourke’s Powered by the People org, was a success.

She recalled that her first contact was with a man named Christian was just slightly surprised, she revealed in an Instagram post. He seemed a little starstruck, and said “I just want to confirm, this is Oprah?”

After she broke the ice, they chatted about the power of the vote. She wrote: “Since I can’t go knocking on people’s doors this .”

