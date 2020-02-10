Oprah Winfrey Says Gayle King Has Been Receiving Death Threats

PRPhotos.com

During an interview with Hoda & Jenny on Friday (February 7th), Oprah Winfrey revealed that her best friend Gayle King wasn't doing well in the aftermath of her controversial interview with Lisa Leslie. During the interview, King bought up Kobe Bryant's 2003 sexual assault case. When asked how King was doing,Oprah replied,

“She is not doing well. . . . She has now death threats and has to now travel with security and she’s feeling very much attacked. You know, Bill Cosby is tweeting from jail. . . . She was put in a really terrible position, because that interview had already ran and in the context of the interview everyone seemed fine, including Lisa Leslie. And it was only because somebody at the network put up that clip, and I can see how people would obviously be very upset if you thought that Gayle was just trying to press to get an answer from Lisa Leslie. Obviously all things pass, she will be okay.”

Oprah added that Gayle hasn't slept in about two days

SNOOP DOGG CLARIFIES STATEMENTS ON GAYLE KING

Meanwhile, After being warned by Barack Obama's former national security advisor Susan Rice to “back the f*ck off” of Gayle King. Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to address his comments towards Gayle King. Last week, after the clip from Gayle's interview with Lisa Leslie hit social media, Snoop — who was really close to Kobe Bryant, called her a “funky, dog haired b*tch” and said, “Respect the family and back off, b*tch, before we come get you.”

Rice responded by tweeting, “This is despicable. Gayle King is one of the most principled, fair and tough journalists alive. Snoop, back the **** off. You come for @GayleKing, you come against an army. You will lose, and it won’t be pretty.”

Snoop said about the video, “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her. All I did was say, ‘Check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little bit more respect for Vanessa, her babies, and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.'”

He added, “We speak from the heart . . . some of you that have no heart don't understand that.”

