Original Harry Potter Director Asks ‘What’s the Point?’ Of New TV Series Version

Original Harry Potter film director Chris Columbus expressed mixed feelings about the costume design for the upcoming Harry Potter television series. “So I’m seeing these photographs… and he’s wearing the exact same costume that we designed for Hagrid,” he told The Rest Is Entertainment podcast. “Part of me was like, ‘What’s the point?"” He added, “I thought everything was going to be different, but it’s more of the same. It’s all going to be the same.” Columbus noted the similarities gave him a sense of “déjà vu.” The director stated he has moved on from the Potter franchise, but expressed some envy over the series’ potential to explore elements the films could not. (Story URL)