Orlando Bloom Misspells Son’s Name in New Tattoo

Orlando Bloom shared his fancy new tattoo on Instagram. As he excitedly informed fans, the new ink, featuring a thin black line and a series of numbers across his arm, was code for his son Flynn. Literally.

He wrote: “It's Flynn in MORSE CODE and his dob date of birth and time.”

However, something got lost in translation, fans said. “If the Morse code is supposed to spell out Flynn then there is a mistake,” one follower wrote. The tattoo appears to instead read, “Frynn.” Another dot before the “Y” would fix it, others noted.

Bloom’s tattoo artist copped to the error, writing: “A beautiful reminder for @orlandobloom of his son. and yes, a dot is missing, we know, it will be fixed :).”

Bloom shares Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr. He is engaged to Katy Perry and he has said that they plan to have more children together.