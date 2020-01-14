Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Winners, the Snubs, the Controversies

PRPhotos.com

Joker leads the list of Oscar nominations, with 11 nods. Close on the Batman foe’s heels are The Irishman, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with 10 each.

Joker’s star Joaquin Phoenix earned the Best Actor nod after taking home the award for Best Actor at the Golden Globes. Also like the Golden Globes, the nominees for Best Director were all men, something fans of Greta Gerwig‘s did not take kindly to on Twitter.

SNUBS

In addition to no women in the Best Director category, observers have been ticking off a list of other glaring oversights, including:

Jennifer Lopez: she was widely predicted to earn a best supporting actress nod for Hustlers, after snagging a SAG Award and Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

Lupita Nyong’o: for her roles in Jordan Peele‘s Us, where she depicted Adelaide and her doplleganger, Red.

Nicole Kidman: for her portrayal of Gretchen Carlson in Bombshell. Charlize Theron was nominated as lead and so was Margot Robbie for supporting in the same film.

Robert De Niro: the man, they myth, the legend was thought to be a lock for his role in Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman, but nope. Joe Pesci and Al Pacino got nods for supporting actor in the same film.

Eddie Murphy: many expected him to get a nomination for his widely praised role in Dolemite Is My Name, but he was passed over.

Frozen II: the sequel has earned $1.5 billion at the box office, but didn’t get nominated for Best Animated Film.

Beyonce: the original song “Spirit” for The Lion King soundtrack was overlooked, which means no Beyonce performance at the Oscars!

The 92nd Annual Oscars will air live Sunday, February 9th at 8 pm on ABC. Like last year, there will be no host.