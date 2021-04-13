Oscars Assemble Cast of 15 Stars

PRPhotos.com

The producers of the 93rd annual Academy Awards have promised an epic film-style production amid waning interest in awards shows and an incredible strange and stressful year for the movie industry.

On Monday, producers announced an ensemble “cast” of 15 stars to handle all of the presentation duties, in lieu of a host. Among the line-up are all four acting winners from the previous year to present four acting categories: Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern. Last year’s Best Director winner Bong Joon Ho will also present. Other names include: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya.

“In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars,” said producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh. “There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

Additional talent to appear on the April 25th broadcast will be announced later. Deadline reports that word is all the nominated songs will be performed for the first time on the pre-show.