Oscars, Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill + More!

PRPhotos.com

OSCARS VIEWERSHIP IS UP 12 PERCENT IN 2023: Deadline reports that 2.1 million more people tuned in for the Oscars on Sunday (March 12th) than in 2022. 18.7 million people watched this year’s show, compared with 16.6 million last year—an increase of 12%. However, the outlet reports that this is still low in the grand scheme of Oscars history. Still, with only 10.4 million tuning in for the 2021 event, it’s an improvement.

DWAYNE JOHNSON COMMENTS ON DC UNIVERSE DROPPING HENRY CAVILL’S SUPERMAN: In a recent interview with Variety, Dwayne Johnson commented on Henry Cavill‘s DC exit, despite returning as Superman in Black Adam. “It’s almost like when you have a pro football team and your quarterback wins championships and your head coach wins championships and then a new owner comes in and says, ‘Not my coach, not my quarterback. I’m going to go with somebody new,'” Johnson said.

JESSICA ALBA SAYS SHE ‘PUT UP THIS ARMOR OF MASCULINITY’ TO KEEP PREDATORS AWAY EARLY IN HER CAREER: Jessica Alba recalled the strategies she used to protect herself during her Dark Angel days on a recent episode of Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? “At that time, I felt like I was very much having to put up this armor of masculinity and masculine energy so I wouldn’t, you know, be preyed on because there were a lot of predators in Hollywood from age 12 to 26,” the Fantastic Four actress said. “I was a warrior. I put up that energy. I was really tough, man. I curse like a sailor and I was very, I try … I think I tried to make myself as unavailable as possible, so that I wouldn’t be taken advantage of.”

RYAN SEACREST’S LAST DAY ON ‘LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN’ IS ANNOUNCED: On Countdown to Oscars 95: The Red Carpet Live Sunday (March 12th), Ryan Seacrest‘s last day on Live with Kelly and Ryan was revealed to be April 14th. Mark Consuelos also shared that he will be stepping in to co-host the show with his wife, Kelly Ripa, on April 17th. “Nothing will change between the three of us, it's just Ryan will get to have his coffee later,” Ripa said.